Best of BS Opinion: A Brexit nervous breakdown, PM's Diwali gift, and more

The world’s oldest democracy faces a political crisis that’s turning into an economic one.

The world’s largest democracy is hamstrung by its own democrats. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

If Boris Johnson wins the snap poll, he will probably abolish the Supreme Court, and restore strength to Britain’s unwritten Constitution. Deepak Lal explains

India moving up on the rank means the country should go full tilt on reforms. Jayanta Roy takes a micro view

The tendency to announce victory, on the basis of high ranking on the ease of doing business, is all-pervasive. R Gopalakrishnan says how

OUR EDIT SAYS

The Enforcement Directorate’s actions can do great harm to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code