JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

PM's Diwali gift to the economy
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A Brexit nervous breakdown, PM's Diwali gift, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The world’s oldest democracy faces a political crisis that’s turning into an economic one.

The world’s largest democracy is hamstrung by its own democrats. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

If Boris Johnson wins the snap poll, he will probably abolish the Supreme Court, and restore strength to Britain’s unwritten Constitution. Deepak Lal explains

India moving up on the ease of doing business rank means the country should go full tilt on reforms. Jayanta Roy takes a micro view

The tendency to announce victory, on the basis of high ranking on the ease of doing business, is all-pervasive. R Gopalakrishnan says how

OUR EDIT SAYS

The Enforcement Directorate’s actions can do great harm to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

QUOTE

You have any doubt? It has already been decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the name and now it is a mere formality.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on who will be the next chief minister
First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 06:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU