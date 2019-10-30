Best of BS Opinion: A Brexit nervous breakdown, PM's Diwali gift, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: Reality in J&K, breaking down companies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Bonding in marketing, K-solution, Boris factor and more
Best of BS Opinion: Britain's Brexit blues, breaking pledged shares habit
Best of BS Opinion: Big questions of the economy, Hong Kong protests & more
Best of BS Opinion: No virtue in stipulating 3%, economic crisis, and more
The world’s oldest democracy faces a political crisis that’s turning into an economic one.
The world’s largest democracy is hamstrung by its own democrats. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
If Boris Johnson wins the snap poll, he will probably abolish the Supreme Court, and restore strength to Britain’s unwritten Constitution. Deepak Lal explains
India moving up on the ease of doing business rank means the country should go full tilt on reforms. Jayanta Roy takes a micro view
The tendency to announce victory, on the basis of high ranking on the ease of doing business, is all-pervasive. R Gopalakrishnan says how
The Enforcement Directorate’s actions can do great harm to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
