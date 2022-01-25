Best of BS Opinion: A broad-based Budget, Bose's legacy, and more

-
Our first edit says the central theme of the Budget must be about low-skilled job creation. Read here The second edit speaks of why a statue offers a reminder of Subhas Bose’s secularism and egalitarian outlook. Read here
Akash Prakash writes: In the absence of some new shock, at least for the immediate future, investors need to be prepared to see more outperformance from financials, energy, and the industrials. Read here
Why does Indian cricket find itself on a slippery slope? Indrajit Gupta gives the answer. Read here
The early results of January show it is the index of current economic conditions that is leading the recovery, says Mahesh Vyas.
This is a positive sign. Read here
