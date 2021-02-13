Best of BS Opinion: A different Modi, politics takes economic turn & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: PM's Muslim outreach, Covid-19 crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more
Best of BS Opinion: A fiscal road map, conserving groundwater, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaging GST, rescuing the economy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Industrial era GDP measures, gold loans glitter & more
Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to economic issues has changed, the dividing marker being the 2019 re-election with an improved majority 21 months ago. Having also gained control of the Rajya Sabha, he has become progressively more ambitious about pushing through long-delayed economic reforms, confident enough to change direction if needed, and willing to challenge the conventional wisdom, writes T N Ninan
New ideological battle lines have been drawn in Indian politics and they’re on economic terrain.
It is change for good, writes Shekhar Gupta
Conspiratorial thinking leads to tyranny. It means you imagine connections between disparate groups of dissenters, and thereby elevate in your mind their danger to the state. It means that you feel justified in reducing their rights, framing them for crimes they did not commit, and reducing liberties in the public sphere, writes Mihir S Sharma
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU