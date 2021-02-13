Best of BS Opinion: A different Modi, politics takes economic turn & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to economic issues has changed, the dividing marker being the 2019 re-election with an improved majority 21 months ago. Having also gained control of the Rajya Sabha, he has become progressively more ambitious about pushing through long-delayed economic reforms, confident enough to change direction if needed, and willing to challenge the conventional wisdom, writes T N Ninan

New ideological battle lines have been drawn in and they’re on economic terrain.

It is change for good, writes Shekhar Gupta

Conspiratorial thinking leads to tyranny. It means you imagine connections between disparate groups of dissenters, and thereby elevate in your mind their danger to the state. It means that you feel justified in reducing their rights, framing them for crimes they did not commit, and reducing liberties in the public sphere, writes Mihir S Sharma