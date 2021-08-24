Best of BS Opinion: A johnny-come-lately in the sky, a new road map & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's pieces for Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday the National Monetisation Pipeline that listed out which of the publicly-owned infrastructure assets will be leased out to the private sector.

In this context, among other things, our lead editorial notes that given the issues that have arisen in the past about the valuation of individual assets — and, often, their links to land prices — it is not clear what mechanism will be both transparent, remunerative and attractive to the private sector. Read here

After abolishing retro tax, the government should look to remove AGR and spectrum auctions, and induct sharing of spectrum and facilities, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here

Akasa, the new ultra-low cost airline, has created a flutter on the ground. The industry is divided on whether it can do the same in the air, writes Anjuli Bhargava. Read here