Best of BS Opinion: A jumbo deal, urbanisation and urban dynamics, and more

Air India’s announcement that it will buy 470 new aircraft is a major decision both economically and in terms of geopolitics. It has implications for the partnerships between India, Europe and the United States, the future of the aviation sector in India, and for Air India specifically, notes our lead editorial. Read here
For innovation to power economic growth, Indian industry must raise its investment in in-house R&D five-fold, writes Naushad Forbes.
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note that the relationship between urbanisation and urban dynamics is very cohesive and interactive. Read here
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 06:30 IST
