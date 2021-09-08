Best of BS Opinion: A land pipeline, India's urban jobs challenge & more

Regardless of the third wave, economic factors are taking centre stage. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up. A K Bhattacharya: The surge in some export sectors has the potential of addressing India’s urban jobs challenge with necessary policy intervention. READ MORE...

While the EV versus hydrogen debate is likely to gather traction, it raises questions on the way the vehicle market is going to evolve, says Vinayak Chatterjee. READ MORE...

Our edit says: Dipam’s plan to sell PSU land worth expanding. READ MORE...