When $640 billion is not enough
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A late call for BSNL, rational freebies, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

BSNL
A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters

A Rs 1.64 trillion lifeline to state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd on the penultimate day of a hotly contested auction among private telecom players for 5G spectrum reveals how far the state-owned telecom service provider lags the technology curve. The top edit explains why this huge fund infusion is unlikely to be a game-changer for the ailing telecom utility. Read here

In other views:

Nitin Desai argues that India cannot rely on businesses to lead its technological drive and chalks out a long-term strategy for sustained technology development. Read here

Rajesh Kumar highlights the risks involved in the Reserve Bank’s policy of borrowing to defend the currency. Read here

The second edit says the Supreme Court’s instruction to the Union government to evolve a view on “freebies” in election campaigns is misplaced. Read here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

There is a limit to how much you can target judges”
Justice D Y Chandrachud on why a hearing on violence against Christians was delayed

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 06:30 IST

