Best of BS Opinion: A petition for financial emergency, Covid-19, and more

-
ALSO READ
China's economy normalisng after coronavirus peaked, but risks exist: IMF
IMF raises questions over methodology to calculate GDP growth in India
Coronavirus outbreak: US Fed cuts rates by 50 bps, RBI ready to take action
IMF cautions India against fiscal stimulus, says govt should go for reforms
RBI ranked sixth among central banks in buying gold abroad
This is a moment when the consequences of no policy can be foreseen because of the absence of any reference point.
Read what extrapolated policy prescriptions are predicated on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Policy interventions are good, says Sajjid Z Chinoy. But their consequences should not be forgotten
A financial emergency would be in order now because it would enable the government to cut its employees’ salaries, says A K Bhattacharya
No one bothers about the fiscal deficit or inflation now, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. The RBI needs to break banks’ risk aversion
The IMF has given China a legitimacy it does not deserve. Vivek Moorthy explains
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU