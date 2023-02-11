JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Retaining policy flexibility, crony capitalists, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Boosting pharma research, idea of a board coach & more
Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, short selling in India, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Vodafone Idea matter, green growth push, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Capital crisis in Andhra, age of verbiage, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Changing tracks, decluttering defence budget, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Macro-fiscal question, Tax proposals a mixed bag & more
Best of BS Opinion: Optimistic outlook, transparency test for Adani & more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond the Yatra, the everywhere retail, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
India's reputation will survive Hindenburg
icon-arrow-left
Bloodstained road to Nellie
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A profligate state, it's no more biz as usual & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Rajesh Kumar 

Economic growth, GDP

Talking about Pakistan’s economic condition, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that with a narrow industrial base and dysfunctional politics, not to speak of a counter-productive national security agenda, Pakistan could well remain an “international migraine” as someone once described it. Read here

In other views:

As India rises, and as its economy becomes more consequential and its companies and institutions acquire global reach, they will face more scrutiny, writes Mihir S Sharma.

Read here

The advertising driven revenue model in the tech sector may finally be seeing cracks due to two technological developments over the last 12 months, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar talks about why superstars flounder in their fifties. Read here

Quote

“Today there is seamless capital flow. How do you ensure that investors are protected? Everybody is an investor now, small or big.”

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in the Adani/ Hindenburg matter

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.