Best of BS Opinion: A profligate state, it's no more biz as usual & more

-
Talking about Pakistan’s economic condition, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that with a narrow industrial base and dysfunctional politics, not to speak of a counter-productive national security agenda, Pakistan could well remain an “international migraine” as someone once described it. Read here
In other views:
As India rises, and as its economy becomes more consequential and its companies and institutions acquire global reach, they will face more scrutiny, writes Mihir S Sharma.
The advertising driven revenue model in the tech sector may finally be seeing cracks due to two technological developments over the last 12 months, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar talks about why superstars flounder in their fifties. Read here
First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 06:30 IST
