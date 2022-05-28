JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The richest and the rest
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A random disorder, the richest and the rest & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
Curated Content | BS Special | BS Opinion

Kanika Datta 

GDP Growth
Representational Image

Entropy, or the disorder in a system, is a concept not usually used to understand economic trends, but it best describes the disorder and randomness at work today in determining the medium- if not long-term course of events, says T N Ninan. He outlines the sources of future shocks here


In other views:

Aditi Phadnis describes the state of politics in Sikkim, which could well become one of India’s most progressive states. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal takes a gastronomic tour of Michelin-starred Indian restaurants in London. Read about it here

Suhit Sen looks back on one of the most nail-biting English Premier League seasons of recent years. Read it here

Quote of the Day

‘Communal politics is a bigger threat to the future of India than dynastic politics’
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 28 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.