Best of BS Opinion: A renewed multilateralism, Covid isn't over, and more

The first edit says while ASBA in the secondary market is a good idea, the details need to be worked out.

The second edit advises caution about Covid even though the intensity has come down.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: This anticipated rate hike this week is not just to fight inflation but also to stem currency depreciation

Mihir S Sharma: India has an opportunity over the next months and years to repair the stressed post-War order

Debashis Basu: Just because India has outperformed the US markets in a short recent period, it does not mean that this is based on fundamental reasons that are here to stay