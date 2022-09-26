JUST IN
Fears of weaker rupee, higher inflation worsen
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A renewed multilateralism, Covid isn't over, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Sebi

The first edit says while ASBA in the secondary market is a good idea, the details need to be worked out.

The second edit advises caution about Covid even though the intensity has come down.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: This anticipated rate hike this week is not just to fight inflation but also to stem currency depreciation

Mihir S Sharma: India has an opportunity over the next months and years to repair the stressed post-War order

Debashis Basu: Just because India has outperformed the US markets in a short recent period, it does not mean that this is based on fundamental reasons that are here to stay (pattern)

QUOTE OF THE DAY As we begin the G20 presidency this December, we are sensitive to the challenges faced by developing countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:30 IST

