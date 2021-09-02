Best of BS Opinion: A telco's call to action, Paralympic paradox & more

-
Was Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal’s call this week for a tariff hike justified? Nivedita Mookerji tracks trends in average revenue per user, or ARPU, among telecom operators over the past 15 years and discovers that a rate rise is, in fact, long overdue. Read it here...
In other views today:
Neelkanth Mishra explains why global freight rates are surging and how the nature of US demand is creating a supply chain “bull-whip” effect that is likely to keep them volatile for the foreseeable future. Read it here...
The second edit argues here that the success of Indian athletes at the Paralympics only serves to underline the neglect of disabled people in Indian society. Read it here...
The top edit says markets continue to run ahead of fundamentals so traders and investors should exercise caution. Read it here...
