Best of BS Opinion: A unique jobs conundrum, regional imbalance, and more

Towards a new global governance architecture
The Union government plans to hire a staggering 1 million people in its departments and ministries in 18 months, which amount to about 15 per cent of the jobs created in a year. The top edit explains why the programme is ambitious and indirectly reflects the government’s inability to tackle the jobs crisis. Read it here


Shyam Saran explains why, despite its misgivings, India stands to gain from the overlap in the agenda of the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Read it here

Biju Paul Abraham & Partha Ray predict that the Ukraine conflict presages the inevitability of a new Cold War involving the US and its allies on the one hand, and Russia and China on the other, unless Russia is brought to the negotiating table. Read it here

The second edit explains why the uneven regional distribution of industry and industrial investment, as highlighted in the recent Annual Survey of Industries, has implications for job creation and quality of life in general. Read it here
“O dictator. If you must vandalise property, then come down from the chair of democracy and stand before the people”
First Published: Thu, June 16 2022. 06:30 IST

