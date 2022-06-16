Best of BS Opinion: A unique jobs conundrum, regional imbalance, and more

-
The Union government plans to hire a staggering 1 million people in its departments and ministries in 18 months, which amount to about 15 per cent of the jobs created in a year. The top edit explains why the programme is ambitious and indirectly reflects the government’s inability to tackle the jobs crisis. Read it here
