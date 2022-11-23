Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Another sanctions package, slowing profits, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Asset monetisation, the long road to safety, and more
Best of BS Opinion: WTO rules on foodgrains, urban mining, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Managing currency risks, no single-use plastic & more
Best of BS Opinion: China's zero Covid policy, fiscal weakness, and more
Several states have exited the defined contribution-based New Pension Scheme in favour of the old defined benefits-basedOld Pension Scheme (OPS) and opposition parties have made reinstating the latter a campaign issue in the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections.
But as with the One Rank One Pension scheme that was implemented after strong protests from armed service personnel, a reversion to the OPS will be unsustainable for states in the long run, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
A K Bhattacharya argues that instead of reducing tax rates, Budget 2023 should take steps to reverse the decline in tax buoyancy, and abolishing exemptions is one key way of achieving this. Read it here
Cyril Shroff and Richa Roy explain why the Draft Digital Data Protection Bill is an illustration of the need for the perfect to not be the enemy of the good. Read it here
The second edit highlights how India’s vast inland waterways can save costs and reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU