Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Several states have exited the defined contribution-based New Pension Scheme in favour of the old defined benefits-basedOld Pension Scheme (OPS) and opposition parties have made reinstating the latter a campaign issue in the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections.

But as with the One Rank One Pension scheme that was implemented after strong protests from armed service personnel, a reversion to the OPS will be unsustainable for states in the long run, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

A K Bhattacharya argues that instead of reducing tax rates, Budget 2023 should take steps to reverse the decline in tax buoyancy, and abolishing exemptions is one key way of achieving this. Read it here

Cyril Shroff and Richa Roy explain why the Draft Digital Data Protection Bill is an illustration of the need for the perfect to not be the enemy of the good. Read it here

The second edit highlights how India’s vast inland waterways can save costs and reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY ‘I think we're just working through a tough moment macro-economically’

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai after laying off 10,000 employees

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 06:30 IST

