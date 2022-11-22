JUST IN
Space for start-ups
Banking on tenure
Protecting data privacy
Good and bad news
The governor's role
Increasing responsibilities
Unwelcome reminder
Beyond Bali
Boosting production
Prompt disclosures
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Minorities face little bias in labour markets
Smooth flow
Business Standard

Politics over pension

States cannot afford a return to the old system

Topics
pension scheme | Business Standard Editorial Comment | pension

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

Last week, Punjab joined Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand in jettisoning the National Pension System (NPS) and restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are reportedly considering similar moves. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, fighting Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, have promised to revert to the OPS if voted to power. As with the demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP) by retired service personnel, the return to the OPS is being driven by serial protests among government employees who prefer the visibility of a defined- or assured-benefit scheme such as the OPS over the relative opacity of the defined-contribution NPS.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pension Scheme

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 22:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.