JUST IN
Space for start-ups
Banking on tenure
Protecting data privacy
Good and bad news
The governor's role
Increasing responsibilities
Unwelcome reminder
Beyond Bali
Boosting production
Prompt disclosures
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Politics over pension
Business Standard

Smooth flow

Inland waterways have benefits in terms of cost and the environment

Topics
Inland waterways | Uttar Pradesh | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to leverage inland waterways to move export-bound cargo to international seaports seems a welcome step towards developing a multimodal transport system in the country. Though the intention of this land-locked state, quite clearly, is to use the vast stretch of the river Ganga to carry goods directly to the Haldia port in West Bengal for shipments abroad, the integration of the Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway with the existing roads and highways network would translate into a convenient and coherent cargo and passenger transportation system. What is even more important is that it might, hopefully, spur other states also to gainfully utilise their water transport potential, which, at present, is either not harnessed or is grossly underutilised.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inland waterways

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.