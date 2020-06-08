Best of BS Opinion: All eyes on recovery, Sino-Indian border standoff, more

The third Sino-Indian border standoff under Narendra Modi, appears to have abated with yet another agreement to peacefully resolve the dispute. But the mystery remains: why do these incursions and confrontations recur when the Indian prime minister has hosted the Chinese premier in two expensive taxpayer-funded extravaganzas thus far and paid two visits to Xi Jinping’s country? Beyond these frozen turbulences on the Line of Actual Control, the pages focus on concerns over economic policy and recovery. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

The prime minister made three historic moves to reform India’s agriculture marketing system. It’s a massive opportunity for Indian farmers but fraught with failure because agriculture is a state subject.

Debashis Basu suggests ways to make this policy work. Read it here

The consistent lack of a coherent strategic vision -- evident in the opacity over “self reliance” – has been at the root of the National Democratic Alliance’s failure at economic management, says Mihir Sharma here

The Reserve Bank’s position that a forced waiver of interest during the three-month loan moratorium would affect banks and endanger the interest of depositors has merit, argues the second edit. Read it here

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is seeking agreement for India to join but internal dissension within government is hampering a decision. Although India has legitimate concerns, it urgently needs to seek ways to participate in this trading bloc or risk being isolated in global trade negotiations, says the top edit. Read it here