Best of BS Opinion: Ambition to reality, fair valuation, and more

Our first edit says stable trade policy, less bureaucratic implementation of the rules-of-origin requirement, and extending benefits to ecosystem partners are prerequisites for electronics exports to succeed.
And central public sector undertakings have little to gain from revaluations of land, says the second edit.
A K Bhattacharya: The challenges before the coming Budget are more daunting than those in 2021. Making a Budget when the economy is recovering poses more difficult challenges than what one faces while making a budget after the economy has contracted. Read here
Harsh V Pant and Ayjaz Wani: New Delhi’s sustained efforts can lay the foundations of a robust bilateral engagement with a pivotal geography (Central Asia) at a time when the two need to work more closely than ever. Read here
