Best of BS Opinion: An informed NITI, plugging the infra gaps, and more

As Rajiv Kumar decided to step down last week, economist Suman Bery was appointed the new vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog. A change of the guard is always a good opportunity for an institution to review its position and make necessary adjustments to become more relevant.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that, broadly, the NITI Aayog needs to build more capacity to be able to help the government make the right policy interventions. Read here
In other views:
Defence R&D that delivered innovation would lead to more autonomy in defence production. Along the way we might even realise the strategic autonomy we have long claimed for our foreign policy, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here
Whether Gati Shakti evolves into a proper digital project monitoring system, instead of yet another government scheme, could well decide its future, notes Indrajit Gupta. Read here
