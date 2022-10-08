Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Defining atmanirbharta, a legacy and a burden, and more
Best of BS Opinion: European summer, evaluating CPSEs, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Pragmatic decision, beyond the sedition law, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Another sanctions package, slowing profits, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Asset monetisation, the long road to safety, and more
Whether it is industrial production, electricity generation, exports or revenue from the goods and services tax (GST), evidence of the loss of economic momentum is hard to ignore, writes T N Ninan, predicting that no one should be surprised if growth in the second half of the financial year drops below 4 per cent, which is where it was in the year before the pandemic. Read it here
In other views
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU