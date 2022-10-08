JUST IN
Superpower no more: The fading influence of Russia
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

Economic growth, GDP

Whether it is industrial production, electricity generation, exports or revenue from the goods and services tax (GST), evidence of the loss of economic momentum is hard to ignore, writes T N Ninan, predicting that no one should be surprised if growth in the second half of the financial year drops below 4 per cent, which is where it was in the year before the pandemic. Read it here


In other views

Mihir Sharma points out that Russia’s Ukraine operation has laid to rest the notion that it remained a military superpower after the Cold War ended. Read it here
Devangshu Datta explains how the chess cheating scandal that has been trending since early September has wider implications beyond the sport. Read it here
Veenu Sandhu writes about lost memories – fragrant flowers, drinking tap-water – that point to the manner in which our interactions with nature have changed. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis’
Joe Biden on Putin’s nuclear threat

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 06:30 IST

`
