Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Whether it is industrial production, electricity generation, exports or revenue from the goods and services tax (GST), evidence of the loss of economic momentum is hard to ignore, writes T N Ninan, predicting that no one should be surprised if growth in the second half of the financial year drops below 4 per cent, which is where it was in the year before the pandemic. Read it here



In other views

Mihir Sharma points out that Russia’s Ukraine operation has laid to rest the notion that it remained a military superpower after the Cold War ended.

Devangshu Datta explains how the chess cheating scandal that has been trending since early September has wider implications beyond the sport.

Veenu Sandhu writes about lost memories – fragrant flowers, drinking tap-water – that point to the manner in which our interactions with nature have changed.