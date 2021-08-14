Best of BS Opinion: Another Afghan tragedy, Tata's ambitions, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday
The Tata group is on a roll. Tata Motors has doubled its share of the car market over the past year and Tata Steel is enjoying a price boom, while Tata Consultancy Services and Titan continue to chug along. The group is still heavily in debt, but the burden is shrinking.
Investors are enthused; the group’s market capitalisation has soared over the past year and more. However, as T N Ninan notes in his column, there are contradictions in the group’s strategy. Read here
This time, America didn’t just fight a war in Afghanistan but also invested a great deal of time, money and emotion in nation-building. Only to leave it like a possible Syria in South Asia, writes Shekhar Gupta
Mihir S Sharma writes that India needs to emerge from COP26 with a deal that the prime minister can credibly claim will, over the next decade, mobilise trillions of dollars in climate-oriented private finance towards the emerging world, including India. Read here
