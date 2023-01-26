Best of BS Opinion: Another China syndrome, a balanced approach, and more

The news that 14 of Apple Inc’s 17 key Chinese suppliers have received clearance from key Indian ministries to set up operations in India, but only via domestic partnerships, should be considered an encouraging development when set against the state of play in manufacturing growth and foreign direct investment in India.

However, the approval for Apple’s Chinese suppliers raises some critical geopolitical questions, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

Jaimini Bhagwati talks about how appointments can be made in higher judiciary. Read here

My column highlights three aspects that would be worth watching in the upcoming budget. Read here

While the ethanol-driven windfall has rid the sugar industry of the need for government sops, it has caused concern about the adverse effects of sugarcane cultivation on groundwater resources, notes our second editorial. Read here