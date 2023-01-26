JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Deficient regulation, structural strength, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Give peace a chance, endorsement disclosures & more
Best of BS Opinion: Revamping the IBC, a step too far, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Policy shift, a new star in the BJP sky, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Margin of safety, Overtaking China, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Capex push in states, Crisis in the Himalayas, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Balance of powers, the growing divide, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Investment worries, positive signals, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond Joshimath, ChatGPT vs humans, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Need a balanced approach
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Another China syndrome, a balanced approach, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Rajesh Kumar 

China, iPhone maker

The news that 14 of Apple Inc’s 17 key Chinese suppliers have received clearance from key Indian ministries to set up operations in India, but only via domestic partnerships, should be considered an encouraging development when set against the state of play in manufacturing growth and foreign direct investment in India.

However, the approval for Apple’s Chinese suppliers raises some critical geopolitical questions, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

Jaimini Bhagwati talks about how appointments can be made in higher judiciary. Read here

My column highlights three aspects that would be worth watching in the upcoming budget. Read here

While the ethanol-driven windfall has rid the sugar industry of the need for government sops, it has caused concern about the adverse effects of sugarcane cultivation on groundwater resources, notes our second editorial. Read here

Quote

“It is a symbol of a vibrant democracy to move forward only after consultations and discussions.”

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 21:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.