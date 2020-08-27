Best of BS Opinion: Another flaw in PSBs, educating stakeholders, and more

The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report pointed to a startling increase in bank fraud. But the government does not have to look far for the cause or the remedy. As the top edit points out, the growth of fraud in public sector banks is inextricably associated with their peculiar ownership and governance structure. It is this that needs reform, the edit says here.

Other focuses on Brexit consequences for India, macro-economic stability and farm marketing reforms. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Now that Brexit is looming for real, India needs to look beyond the US and UK to widen its trade and investments, Jaimini Bhagwati argues here.

Rajesh Kumar explains the critical need to strike a fine balance while addressing the immediate needs of an economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and preserving longer-term macro-economic stability. Read it here

Recent protests against long-pending agricultural marketing reforms indicate lingering misgivings about some aspects of these pro-farmer measures. The second edit makes the case for an intensive awareness campaign to dispel these apprehensions. Read it here