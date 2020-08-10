JUST IN
Protectionism shifts attention from real issues
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Atmanirbhar in defence, new education policy, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

What’s true for monetary policy is true for education and health policies also. They need rigour as well as adaptive capabilities. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The pandemic may recede from people’s consciousness, but it is getting bigger.

Sunita Narain says headline management will not work Read here

The National Education Policy has merit, says Ajay Shah. But it seems to be antagonistic towards for-profit private schools. Read here

Wanted: A Monetary Policy Committee with more powers and “flexibility”. Tamal Bandyopadhyay writes Read here

The dual goals of indigenisation and keeping the defence forces equipped can come into conflict and lead to compromise Read here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present before the nation some new outline for a self-reliant India in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
