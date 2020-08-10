Best of BS Opinion: Atmanirbhar in defence, new education policy, and more

What’s true for monetary policy is true for education and health policies also. They need rigour as well as adaptive capabilities. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The pandemic may recede from people’s consciousness, but it is getting bigger.
Sunita Narain says headline management will not work Read here
The National Education Policy has merit, says Ajay Shah. But it seems to be antagonistic towards for-profit private schools. Read here
Wanted: A Monetary Policy Committee with more powers and “flexibility”. Tamal Bandyopadhyay writes Read here
OUR EDIT SAYS
The dual goals of indigenisation and keeping the defence forces equipped can come into conflict and lead to compromise Read here
