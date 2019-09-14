Best of BS Opinion: Price cuts as good as tax cuts to boost a slow auto mkt

The industry’s demands for tax concessions from a government struggling with a severe revenue shortfall is disingenuous. Given the profits and cash in hand that most major car makers enjoy, price cuts could stimulate the sluggish market just as well, argues T N Ninan here. In other views, two columnists proffer advice on the quality of economic advice the government should access and one discusses the role of the Speaker in Parliament. Kanika Datta sums up the views

The attention focus on commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s comments about Einstein’s “discovery” of “gravity” detracts from the bizarre nature of his overall message: that positive thinking will enable the Indian economy to reach the $5 trillion target.

If he were to follow Einstein’s example in formulating the general theory of relativity, he would rely on good technical advice too, says Mihir S Sharma here.

To imbibe realistic economic advice, the government should set up a new cadre, recruit economists in the 40-50 age group for it and appoint the Chief Economic Advisor and RBI deputy governors from it, says T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan here

John Bercow, the Speaker of the British Parliament, has set new standards on how Parliamentary proceedings should be conducted. India could learn from him, says Sunanda K Datta-Ray here