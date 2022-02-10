Best of BS Opinion: Bank balance sheet recovery, Budget 2022, and more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday.
The financial results declared by banks for the December 2021 quarter suggest that the banking sector balance sheet continues to improve. In this context, our lead editorial notes, as asset quality gets better, bank managements must focus on improving lending standards. This is critical, particularly in PSBs, to avoid recurrence of asset quality problems as and when investment revives.
Further, the government must strengthen the system for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code with the objective of resolving stressed assets in the given time frame. Read here
Macroeconomic management is usually a lot more comfortable with lower fiscal deficits. The sooner we get there, the better for the economy, writes Shankar Acharya. Read here
Kanika Datta talks about why impact investment needs caution. Read here
