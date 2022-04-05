Best of BS Opinion: Banking on efficiency, limited gains, and more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday
The merger between giant mortgage lender HDFC and its group company, leading private bank HDFC Bank, sets all kinds of records. It creates a financial services giant with advances amounting to nearly Rs 18 trillion, total assets under management of over Rs 25 trillion, a net worth of over Rs 3 trillion, and the highest free-float market cap in India.
HDFC Bank will benefit from the increased scale, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
Year 2021 not only saw record funding creating a third of the country’s unicorns, but also the first major listings, providing new valuation anchors, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here
If the government now understands the importance of freer trading, it is far from clear why the RCEP itself is still off the table, notes our second editorial. Read here
