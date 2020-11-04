Best of BS Opinion: Beijing's 'aatma nirbharta', Covid-19 crisis, and more

Today’s page underlines the fact that the fallout from the pandemic, China’s rising power and climate change remain the focus of global concerns even as the US heads for one of its most consequential post-war elections. Kanika Datta sums up the views.



As the pandemic slows demand, states are curtailing expenditure to stay within fiscal deficit targets. A K Bhattacharya argues that the states may be served better by examining ways to raise more tax and non-tax revenues. Read it here



Variable reporting and testing standards for Covid-19 among India’s states obscure the bigger picture and could have serious consequences the next time a more virulent pandemic strikes, says the top edit. Read it here



India is set to over-achieve on its Paris climate change commitments, and may set stiffer targets going forward. Vandana Gombar looks at the options before the country to achieve this. Read it here

The Communist Party of China’s calls for self-reliance has major implications for India. The second edit explains why. Read it here

Quote of the Day

‘I think it’s gonna be a lot closer than people expect’

American voter on the US elections