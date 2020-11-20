Best of BS Opinion: Beyond a seat at UN high table, mining watchdog & more

Over the past fortnight, the government found a receptive audience for the that it had decided to make available to the private sector. Of the 38 that were put on the block, 19 have been auctioned. Under the new rules, a wide variety of private players were able to express interest, given that those with no prior experience were allowed to commercially sell coal, beyond setting up captive mines as an input into a specific plant or business.

As private sector participation is being increased in the mining space, our lead editorial argues that it is critical to have a proper regulator for this sector.

Other pieces for the day talk about telecom equipment imports, and India’s claim for permanent membership at the

When telcos are into fund-raising to set their house in order, the last thing they would need is a technology hurdle, argues our second editorial

India has had no mature discussion internally on why we want to be on the Security Council, what we will do with the position once we get it and what the cost and obligations and responsibilities of the position will be if we were to get it. We know only that we want it and we demand to be given it, writes Aakar Patel