Best of BS Opinion: Beyond Joshimath, ChatGPT vs humans, and more

The subsidence at Joshimath has provoked a larger concern about the environment. Yet a published paper by the Reserve Bank of India on “green accounting,” the first of its kind, shows a steady improvement in India’s green record. Though this accounting may run contrary to observed reality, it highlights the need for more minds to work on the calculations and definitions so that the country gets an accurate idea of the stock of India’s natural assets that could shape the sustainable development debate better, says T N Ninan. Read it here
In other views:
Mihir Sharma assesses the big political and economic questions that centre on China. Read it here
Atanu Biswas explains what ChatGPT and other similar bots can and cannot accomplish. Read it here
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 06:30 IST
