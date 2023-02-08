Best of BS Opinion: Boosting pharma research, idea of a board coach & more

As reported by Business Standard, the government is in the process of introducing a research-linked incentive scheme for the pharmaceutical sector on the lines of the production-linked incentive system that has been put into place for several other high-tech or economically important sectors. Our lead editorial notes that along with incentives, the government must focus on other bottlenecks that are not allowing the Indian pharma sector to move up the value chain. Read here

In other views:

The healthy rise in the Centre’s capital expenditure should not hide the worrying decline in the public sector undertakings’ own contribution to its capital outlay and, therefore, its lack of accountability in ensuring a decent return on such investment, writes A K Bhattacharya.

Read here

Corporate India needs wise directors. Some wisdom may be found among independent non-executive chairmen and former directors, who are no longer on boards, writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read here