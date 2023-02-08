JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, short selling in India, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Vodafone Idea matter, green growth push, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Capital crisis in Andhra, age of verbiage, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Changing tracks, decluttering defence budget, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Macro-fiscal question, Tax proposals a mixed bag & more
Best of BS Opinion: Optimistic outlook, transparency test for Adani & more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond the Yatra, the everywhere retail, and more
Best of BS Opinion: T+1 will increase liquidity, Green debut, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Hindenburg flames again, the case for baby RBIs & more
Best of BS Opinion: Operating rules, a chink in the Indo-Pak ice, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Supporting farm growth
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Boosting pharma research, idea of a board coach & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Rajesh Kumar 

Best of BS Opinion: Boosting pharma research, idea of a board coach & more

As reported by Business Standard, the government is in the process of introducing a research-linked incentive scheme for the pharmaceutical sector on the lines of the production-linked incentive system that has been put into place for several other high-tech or economically important sectors. Our lead editorial notes that along with incentives, the government must focus on other bottlenecks that are not allowing the Indian pharma sector to move up the value chain. Read here

In other views:

The healthy rise in the Centre’s capital expenditure should not hide the worrying decline in the public sector undertakings’ own contribution to its capital outlay and, therefore, its lack of accountability in ensuring a decent return on such investment, writes A K Bhattacharya.

Read here

Corporate India needs wise directors. Some wisdom may be found among independent non-executive chairmen and former directors, who are no longer on boards, writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read here

Quote

“In India, core inflation has been elevated for longer; however, it eased sequentially in the second half of 2022. An already elevated 6.25 per cent policy rate limits the need for further increases.”

S&P Global Ratings

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.