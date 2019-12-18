Best of BS Opinion: Budget for expenditure, India's stature, and more

The US and India are facing political crises of different kinds but both of them point to current stresses in the economy, as writers point out today. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Inequality should not be a concern only for India or Brazil.

Far from being exaggerated, as The Economist recently suggested, the new millennium’s micro-economic indicators reveal how inequality is escalating in the US across incomes, and in gender, race, economic mobility, says Parthasarathi Shome. Read it here

The US impeachment process may not remove Donald Trump from office but it certainly offers a salutary lesson in institutional checks and balances to threatened democracies such as India, say the second edit here

The annual Budget has declined in importance in recent times but A K Bhattacharya explains why will hold so much significance for the Indian economy. Read it here

Between the citizenship amendment Act and the withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Agreement, recent government decisions have affected India’s international standing, says the top edit. Read it here