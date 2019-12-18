JUST IN
A Budget for expenditure
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Budget for expenditure, India's stature, and more

From Budget 2020 expectations to government decisions hurting India's stature, Business Standard brings you the best of its opinion on Wednesday

Kanika Datta 

Gender pay gap
Photo: Shutterstock

The US and India are facing political crises of different kinds but both of them point to current stresses in the economy, as opinion writers point out today. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Inequality should not be a concern only for India or Brazil.

Far from being exaggerated, as The Economist recently suggested, the new millennium’s micro-economic indicators reveal how inequality is escalating in the US across incomes, and in gender, race, economic mobility, says Parthasarathi Shome. Read it here

The US impeachment process may not remove Donald Trump from office but it certainly offers a salutary lesson in institutional checks and balances to threatened democracies such as India, say the second edit here

The annual Budget has declined in importance in recent times but A K Bhattacharya explains why Budget 2020 will hold so much significance for the Indian economy. Read it here

Between the citizenship amendment Act and the withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Agreement, recent government decisions have affected India’s international standing, says the top edit. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘If you look at recent incoming data, we would be revising our numbers … in January, and it is likely to be a significant downward revision for India’

Geeta Gopinath, IMF Chief economist
First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 06:55 IST

