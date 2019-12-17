A Budget for expenditure

The importance and even relevance of annual budgets of the Union government have seen a gradual decline over the last many years. There was a time when the Union Budget would be keenly awaited by industry to know which products or services have got a duty relief or attracted a fresh impost.

Company managements and individuals would keep their attention focused on the finance minister’s speech to understand what direct tax benefits they would get or lose from next year. But with the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) and the introduction of relatively stable rates of income ...