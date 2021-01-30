Best of BS Opinion: Budget for the victims, the Wall Street game, and more

-
Economic Survey: Case for Budget to bring more sectors under PLI scheme
GDP growth, fiscal deficit: Economic Survey nos in line with expectations
Litigation turning out to be a big hurdle for IBC: Economic Survey
Economic Survey pegs India's real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
Eco Survey suggests end to forbearance, another asset quality review round
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a “Budget like never before”. For her to make good on that commitment will mean addressing the voiceless millions who have been pushed back into poverty by the pandemic – the largest among all countries. “Amidst the welter of the multiple goals of the Budget, be they macro-economic or sector-specific, revenue targets or reform objectives, it is this cohort that must not be forgotten,” writes T N Ninan and suggests how the Budget can address this crisis. Read it here
T C A Srinivasa Raghavan explains why economists persist with two bad ideas before every Budget – the creation of a “bad bank” and the revival of development financial institutions. Read it here
Devangshu Datta describes the Gamestop “short squeeze” on Wall Street and its potential to trigger a crisis on the global markets. Read it here
Uttar Pradesh under Yogi has seen little change for the better.
But his personal political fortunes have soared enough to compete for attention with Modi writes Shekhar Gupta. Read his assessment of the UP chief minister here
