Best of BS Opinion: Burden of being Muslim, biggest corporate brand & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Saturday.

T N Ninan in his weekly column has added some more indicators to the “misery index” to show how some of the important economies are doing in the current circumstances. Read here

In other views:

Asaduddin Owaisi believes everyone — not Muslims alone — must fight for secularism.

His clarity and articulation often make him a target, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read Here

Sandeep Goyal talks about why the British Royal Family is regarded as the fifth biggest “corporate brand” in the world, beating the likes of Nike, Coca-Cola, Disney and Microsoft. Read Here