Best of BS Opinion: China's Huawei threat, CAG on Budget numbers and more

Could you have imagined that Sohra, one of the highest rainfall hotspots on the planet, will one day suffer from an acute shortage of drinking water? What should be the cornerstone of growth policy when faced with a structural demand problem? All of this and more in our section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has good reasons to complain that the fiscal deficit number is not an accurate reflection of the government’s spending and borrowing behaviour over the financial year, argues our top edit.

Beijing’s warning that any move to block Huawei from upcoming 5G operations will have consequences for Indian firms doing business in China should not come in the way of an independent view on the matter, argues our second edit.

The present economic slowdown is structural.

It is not caused by a downturn in the business cycle. Therefore, counter-cyclical policies are not appropriate to address the slowdown, writes Rathin Roy.

Mihir Shah, co-founder Samaj Pragati Sahayog, explains why interlinking of rivers is a dangerous idea. Read on

As the consumption of low unit packs keep growing we are going to see more and more multilayer laminate packaging choking up our drainage systems, warns brand strategist, Ambi Parameswaran.