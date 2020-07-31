Best of BS Opinion: Solving GST dues crisis, educating India, and more

From the reasons the recent rural rebound and its role in reviving the entire economy are overstated to how medical representatives and field sales personnel might be a vanishing breed, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

For rural revival, there is a need to take measures to raise farmers' incomes, improve supply chains, enhance relief measures for informal workers and increase investment in infrastructure, , writes S Mahendra Dev, director and vice chancellor, IGIDR, Mumbai.

The fact that India recorded a new low in the 2020 Academic Freedom Index score reflects the journey the newly christened Ministry of Education will have to travel to make India a global intellectual racehorse, says our top edit.

State governments are on the front line in terms of responding to the public health needs of the pandemic, providing relief to those affected, and nurturing a recovery.

They cannot be starved of finances at this crucial time, says our second edit.

The appointment of Injeti Srinivas as the chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority just months before market regulator Sebi gets a new chairman sets the stage for the most interesting tussle, writes Subhomoy Bhattacharjee.

By understanding the new normal, you can recalibrate your sales machine to become even more productive, writes Ambi Parameswaran, founder, brand-building.com.