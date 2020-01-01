Best of BS Opinion: Can govt expenditure be the only way to induce growth?

Isn't there a worrying disconnect between the Indian Navy’s budget and its spending plans? Can government expenditure be the only way to induce growth? How do noisy democracies progress? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Rising unemployment in a country as young as India represents both the dangers and the challenges the Prime Minister faces going into 2020, argues our top edit. Click here to read...

India must tighten its international maritime partnerships in fulfilling the role of being the primary “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean, argues our second edit. Read on...

A K Bhattacharya discusses three issues or developments that one needs to be prepared for in the next 12 months. Click here to read...

Last month's exchange between and is of great value to the country, writes Naushad Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshall; past president CII & chairman of Centre for Technology Innovation and Economic Research and Ananta Aspen Centre. Read on...

By focusing its spends on essential services, the has set a great example of fiscal prudence, writes Atishi, national spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party & media researcher Aanchal Bajpai. Click here to read...