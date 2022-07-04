Best of BS Opinion: Capex for revival, breather for NGOs, and more

-
In an exclusive interview to Business Standard last week Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the point that the government would stick to its plan of higher expenditure on asset creation.
The top edit explains why public finance and policies are supportive at a time when private sector demand remains weak. Read it here
In other views:
Debashis Basu explains the perils of listed firms that continue to act like start-ups. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay discusses the consequences of banks facing huge treasury losses this fiscal. Read it here
Ajit Balakrishnan suggests ways to arrest the worldwide decline in the middle class. Read it here
The second edit says the relaxation of FCRA rules offers only partial relief for NGOs. Read it here
