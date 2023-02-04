Best of BS Opinion: Capital crisis in Andhra, age of verbiage, and more

Where is the Adani group headed now that its market capitalisation has plummeted and bond yields are at distress levels? Though the conglomerate can by no means be considered in its death throes, the collateral damage from the impact of the Hindenburg report will be inflicted not just on its immediate growth trajectory but also on the projects that it had taken on, and on the government’s manufacturing and infrastructure ambitions with which it was closely linked, says T N Ninan. Read it here

In other views:

Arvind Subramanian says given how many predictions about China’s economy and Europe’s winter were wrong, there are too many overconfident experts making too many predictions about too many issues too quickly these days. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis writes about the capital dilemma in Andhra Pradesh. Read it here