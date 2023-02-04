JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Changing tracks, decluttering defence budget, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Macro-fiscal question, Tax proposals a mixed bag & more
Best of BS Opinion: Optimistic outlook, transparency test for Adani & more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond the Yatra, the everywhere retail, and more
Best of BS Opinion: T+1 will increase liquidity, Green debut, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Hindenburg flames again, the case for baby RBIs & more
Best of BS Opinion: Operating rules, a chink in the Indo-Pak ice, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Another China syndrome, a balanced approach, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Deficient regulation, structural strength, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Give peace a chance, endorsement disclosures & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Capital crisis in Andhra Pradesh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Capital crisis in Andhra, age of verbiage, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Kanika Datta 

adani group

Where is the Adani group headed now that its market capitalisation has plummeted and bond yields are at distress levels? Though the conglomerate can by no means be considered in its death throes, the collateral damage from the impact of the Hindenburg report will be inflicted not just on its immediate growth trajectory but also on the projects that it had taken on, and on the government’s manufacturing and infrastructure ambitions with which it was closely linked, says T N Ninan. Read it here

In other views:

Arvind Subramanian says given how many predictions about China’s economy and Europe’s winter were wrong, there are too many overconfident experts making too many predictions about too many issues too quickly these days. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis writes about the capital dilemma in Andhra Pradesh. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘This is a golden opportunity for India.

We should really not miss the bus this time’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Budget

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.