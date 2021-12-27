JUST IN
Jan 1 will usher in revised HSN
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Central control of health care, goodbye shadow banking

Here are the best of BS Opinion pieces of the day

BS Opinion | healthcare | shadow banking

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

One of the biggest impediments to growth for this sector is the fact that home healthcare in India is not covered by insurance

An opportunity to integrate themselves with agriculture and health is an opportunity that credit companies should not miss. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you why NBFCs can no longer be called shadow banks. Read it here

Ajay Shah: Decentralised decision-making in health works better. Read it here

Surinder Sud: Agriculture presents a dismal picture.

Serious steps are needed. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It is nowadays fashionable to reiterate phrases such as ‘judges are themselves appointing judges’. I consider this to be one of the widely propagated myths. The fact is the judiciary is merely one of the many players involved in the process.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana

First Published: Mon, December 27 2021. 06:30 IST

