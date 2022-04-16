Best of BS Opinion: Champ, in a troubled world, Humans decoded, and more

JUST IN
A full plate: Meet Zorawar Kalra, founder & MD of Massive Restaurants
Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

In terms of inflation, economic growth, tax collections, exports and the value of the rupee, India is doing better than most significant economies around the world. But how long can the good news last in the face of visible headwinds? T N Ninan assesses the economic outlook. Read it here
Aditi Phadnis traces the Sharif family’s entrenched record of corruption as Shahbaz Sharif gets ready to take power as Pakistan’s prime minister. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal asks why, despite India’s unique varieties of floral riches, its advertising stories rarely, if ever, glorify flowers. Read it here
Kumar Abishek explains the significance of the first full and seamless catalogue of genetic instructions of humans. Read it here

“Congress leaders need not become the investigating officer, prosecutor and judge in the Santosh suicide case”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

First Published: Sat, April 16 2022. 06:30 IST

