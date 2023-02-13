JUST IN
ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: ChatGPT, challenging Google, Adani saga, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Artificial intelligence

Apart from the evolving Adani stock situation, we have the ChatGPT marvel today.

Ajit Balakrishnan looks at ChatGPT, thread and thrum, and says it will be all to the good.

Debashis Basu goes into the depths of the Adani matter. The recent “sudden volatility” in Adani stocks is entirely due to a series of events that was extreme and unique, and played out in too short a period.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at what the Adani matter means to Indian banks.

The first edit stresses the fact that the Competition Commission of India should always have a quorum to clear deals.

The second edit looks at the challenge to Google and why it is a healthy matter.

QUOTE

We’re the United States of America. We can get big things done if we do it together.

US President Joe Biden at a dinner of state governors, Republican and Democrat

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 06:30 IST

