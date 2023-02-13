Best of BS Opinion: ChatGPT, challenging Google, Adani saga, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate change as business, the Queen on screen & more
Apart from the evolving Adani stock situation, we have the ChatGPT marvel today.
Ajit Balakrishnan looks at ChatGPT, thread and thrum, and says it will be all to the good.
Debashis Basu goes into the depths of the Adani matter. The recent “sudden volatility” in Adani stocks is entirely due to a series of events that was extreme and unique, and played out in too short a period.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at what the Adani matter means to Indian banks.
The first edit stresses the fact that the Competition Commission of India should always have a quorum to clear deals.
The second edit looks at the challenge to Google and why it is a healthy matter.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU