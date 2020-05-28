Best of BS Opinion: Chinese exceptionalism, migrant labourers, and more

The benchmark indices in the Indian stock market went up by over 3 per cent on Wednesday along with major global markets in the hope of recovery and stimulus in some of the advanced economies.

However, problems on the ground have not abated and the pandemic continues to pose significant policy challenges. Here is a summary of Business Standard pieces for the day.

A welfare system that operates in an information vacuum as to its recipients is one that will never be sufficiently and properly designed, notes our lead editorial

It is necessary for democracies to resist Chinese exceptionalism and link economic interaction with China to greater openness about that country’s political and medical research establishments, writes Jaimini Bhagwati

For states that account for the bulk of the migrants, the unprecedented reverse migration imposes extraordinary challenges of absorbing them without causing social disruptions, writes Kanika Dutta

The efforts to press on with supply side reforms could be a doubly powerful move if India can win trade deals as global supply chains are potentially rejigged after the pandemic, writes Pranjul Bhandari