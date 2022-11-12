Best of BS Opinion: Climate concerns, Patidars and patronage & more

Despite bloviation at conferences like the one now on at Sharm el-Sheikh, such meetings do occasionally move the needle — though usually too little too late.

Sometimes the needle moves backwards, as when a Ukraine war happens, prodding anti-coal countries to re-activate thermal power stations, writes T N Ninan in his weekly column.

In other views:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel can never really break free of intervention from New Delhi. But if he can win over the Gujaratis and improve the BJP's tally substantially, he will have proved that he should be taken seriously, argues Aditi Phadnis.

Hiring young people to do the job of experienced people doesn't really always add up, writes Sandeep Goyal.