Opinion » Special
Reading & in-betweens: Making sense of words
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Climate concerns, Patidars and patronage & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
COP27 | Climate Change | Gujarat elections

Rajesh Kumar 

COP27

Despite bloviation at conferences like the one now on at Sharm el-Sheikh, such meetings do occasionally move the needle — though usually too little too late.

Sometimes the needle moves backwards, as when a Ukraine war happens, prodding anti-coal countries to re-activate thermal power stations, writes T N Ninan in his weekly column. Read here

In other views:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel can never really break free of intervention from New Delhi. But if he can win over the Gujaratis and improve the BJP’s tally substantially, he will have proved that he should be taken seriously, argues Aditi Phadnis. Read here

Hiring young people to do the job of experienced people doesn’t really always add up, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here

Quote

“With demand in G7 countries weakening, large domestically driven emerging economies such as India and Brazil will likely be less vulnerable to slowing trade growth than will export-oriented countries.”

Moody's Investors Service

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 06:30 IST

`
