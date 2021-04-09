Best of BS Opinion: Cloud over climate action, Tata vs Mistry, and more

In the long-drawn boardroom battle between the Tatas and Cyrus Mistry, the Supreme Court appears to have vindicated the Tatas. But, as T T Mohan Ram points out, what is legally sound may not conform to the best standards of corporate governance. Read his argument here.
Other views today examine the climate change agenda, post-Covid-19 economic policy and the spat with Saudi Arabia
Putting India back on the growth track demands a robust analytical framework to address the structural downturn in the economy caused by Covid-19.
But inappropriate legacy analytics is hobbling an effective response to the situation. Rathin Roy explains the lacunae here and discusses how it can be changed
With the US resuming its leadership of the global climate change agenda, India may have to grapple with the new goalpost of carbon neutrality. The second edit explains the challenging new paradigm here
The spat over oil prices with Saudi Arabia, India’s second-largest crude oil supplier, is a reflection of the pressures on the Indian government over high fuel prices. But given the symbiotic relationship – from managing Pakistan to the larger number of expatriate Indians in Saudi Arabia -- India should not allow the broader relationship to suffer through undiplomatic wrangling over prices, says the first edit here
