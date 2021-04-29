Best of BS Opinion: Co-Win glitches, Indian entrepreneurs, and more

-
ALSO READ
Moving in elite company, Indian Navy grapples with serious shortfalls
Best of BS Opinion: Labour productivity, dependence on China, and more
Competition among auto cos address issue of vehicle scrapping sops: Gadkari
India needs economists to usher in reforms
Navy finds itself fighting for relevance 49 years after Operation Trishul
Saturday will see the most significant expansion of the vaccination programme with those aged between 18 and 45 made eligible for the jab. Yet on Wednesday, when the Co-Win database opened for registration, those who managed to register discovered that appointment slots were not being allocated.
This means the uncertainty about how the third phase of the vaccination programme, involving the largest cohort of the population, will be conducted has only been intensified. Questions regarding supply, price and allocations abound for state governments, hospitals and citizens alike, and urgently need to be sorted out to flatten this second Covid-19 wave, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Global climate diplomacy appears to have entered an activist phase but, as Nitin Desai explains, focussing on net-zero emissions by 2050 makes no sense if we do not accelerate emission reductions and raise the targets for 2030 beyond what was promised at Paris. Read it here
In a country notorious for stifling private enterprise, can the next decade be the best ever for new businesses? Neelkanth Mishra examines the question in the concluding part of a series on the future of entrepreneurship. Read it here
The Indian Navy’s plan to help the government develop ocean-based commercial activities as a distinct economic sector, often termed the “blue economy”, should be expanded beyond the coastal and mid-sea zones, says the second edit. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU