Best of BS Opinion: Co-Win glitches, Indian entrepreneurs, and more

Saturday will see the most significant expansion of the vaccination programme with those aged between 18 and 45 made eligible for the jab. Yet on Wednesday, when the Co-Win database opened for registration, those who managed to register discovered that appointment slots were not being allocated.

This means the uncertainty about how the third phase of the vaccination programme, involving the largest cohort of the population, will be conducted has only been intensified. Questions regarding supply, price and allocations abound for state governments, hospitals and citizens alike, and urgently need to be sorted out to flatten this second Covid-19 wave, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Global climate diplomacy appears to have entered an activist phase but, as Nitin Desai explains, focussing on net-zero emissions by 2050 makes no sense if we do not accelerate emission reductions and raise the targets for 2030 beyond what was promised at Paris. Read it here

In a country notorious for stifling private enterprise, can the next decade be the best ever for new businesses? Neelkanth Mishra examines the question in the concluding part of a series on the future of entrepreneurship. Read it here

The Indian Navy’s plan to help the government develop ocean-based commercial activities as a distinct economic sector, often termed the “blue economy”, should be expanded beyond the coastal and mid-sea zones, says the second edit. Read it here