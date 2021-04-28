Unanswered questions

On Wednesday, the national vaccination database, Co-Win, was opened to registration for those aged between 18 and 45, and got an enthusiastic response. Appointments slots, however, will be allocated later, prolonging the uncertainty about how the third phase of the vaccination programme will be conducted.

Questions abound regarding the next steps, for state governments, hospitals, and citizens alike. The Union government may have again claimed that there is no scarcity or shortage of vaccines, but it is increasingly hard to take this pronouncement at face value. In only a few days, those ...