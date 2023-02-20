Best of BS Opinion:, CO2 arbitrage, saving the land for better use & more

Indian companies have long exulted in the profits they earn by producing goods from polluting industries that the West typically avoids on account of their stringent anti-pollution laws. A similar story could play out as the world seeks to lower carbon emissions. But given that carbon emissions impact the entire planet, the initial gains by Indian industry from such CO2 arbitrage may be wiped out by increasingly uncomfortable international relations, writes Ajay Shah, suggesting that it would be better if non-financial firms started simulating each business as if it operated under OECD levels of carbon taxation. Read it here



In other views:



The top edit says an appellate tribunal for GST will affect the business environment. Read it here



Surinder Sud discusses the issues associated with land degradation in India, a country that supports 18 per cent of the world’s population on 2.4 per cent of its land. Read it here



Tamal Bandyopadhyay predicts that banks’ run of record profit will end in March. Read it here



The second edit explains why it’s too early to celebrate the lithium find. Read it here