Best of BS Opinion: Congress has lost the plot, digital taxation, and more

Reserving its judgment on the petition filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the state Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices given to Congress members till July 24.
It remains to be seen how the internal battle of the Congress party plays out in the state. Business Standard opinion pieces for the day talk about the state of the Congress party among other issues
A large number of educated Indians who might be described — for want of a better term — as secular liberals are growing increasingly disillusioned with the Congress and are reluctantly coming around to the view that the party is unable (or even unwilling) to effectively oppose the BJP, writes Vir Sanghvi
Banning Chinese imports and investment and stirring anti-Chinese sentiment cannot be a substitute for underspending and poor planning now that it is evident that the country's security environment has taken a turn for the worse, notes our lead editorial
India should create joint norms on digital taxation with other jurisdictions, notes our second editorial
Anyone interested in social policy should demand that the Justice Rohini Commission findings be released as soon as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, writes Yogendra Yadav
